Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA – Get Rating) were down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 10,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 34,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87.

