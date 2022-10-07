Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,980,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 84,904 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 354,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 73,520 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,524,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

