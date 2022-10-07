Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $69.16 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.