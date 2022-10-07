Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Up 2.4 %
AUMN opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.99. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.63.
About Golden Minerals
