Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) Shares Down 21.4%

Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 21.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.09. 3,894,262 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,100% from the average session volume of 177,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Golden Path Acquisition by 62.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 255,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Path Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Golden Path Acquisition by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Golden Path Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

