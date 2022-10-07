Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Shares Down 0.9%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.67. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.83.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.