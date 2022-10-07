Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $816.93

Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 816.93 ($9.87) and traded as low as GBX 562 ($6.79). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 572 ($6.91), with a volume of 12,776 shares.

Gooch & Housego Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £143.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,177.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 664.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 816.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary Bullard bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £15,100 ($18,245.53).

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

