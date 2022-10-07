Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.46 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.