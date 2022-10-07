Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.87. 768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 24,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Gores Technology Partners Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Technology Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

About Gores Technology Partners

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

Further Reading

