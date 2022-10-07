Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,067,000 after buying an additional 180,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $290.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $297.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

