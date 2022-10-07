Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Future of Finance ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grayscale Future of Finance ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 8.19% of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

