Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $735.74

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 735.74 ($8.89) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($9.27). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($8.89), with a volume of 442,820 shares.

Great Portland Estates Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 735.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 735.74.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

