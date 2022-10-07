Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $103.60

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.60 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 72.55 ($0.88). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 72.90 ($0.88), with a volume of 1,269,176 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89. The firm has a market cap of £376.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,458.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.60.

In related news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £16,640 ($20,106.33).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

