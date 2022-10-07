Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

GRG stock opened at GBX 1,850 ($22.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,946.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,082.58. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,443 ($41.60). The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,594.83.

In related news, insider Matthew Davies acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($25.69) per share, with a total value of £42,520 ($51,377.48).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

