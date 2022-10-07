GSK (NYSE:GSK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. GSK has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 258,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 110,704 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 627,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

