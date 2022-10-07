Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Shares Down 0.7%

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51.

