Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Shares Down 0.7%

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.
Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.