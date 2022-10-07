Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 189 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.0% in the second quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $145.44 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 63.74%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.