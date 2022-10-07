Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 332 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,549 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 922.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,661,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $95.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.39. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

