Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 38 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,399,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 218,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $309.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.42 and a fifty-two week high of $531.80.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

