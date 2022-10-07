Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 766 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 33,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

