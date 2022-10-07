Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 90 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,881,357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,174,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,673,000 after buying an additional 69,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 427,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,848,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $349.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $337.06 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.35 and a 200-day moving average of $401.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

