Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,557 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDC stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

