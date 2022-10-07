Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Celanese by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,286,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $223,876,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $92.58 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

