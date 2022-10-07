Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

