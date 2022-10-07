Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

