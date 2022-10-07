Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $356.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.45. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.33.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

