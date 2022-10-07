Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 125 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 308,758 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 136,328 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.6 %

BATS CBOE opened at $121.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.11 and a 200-day moving average of $117.73. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

