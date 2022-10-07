Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 32 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $324.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.63 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.32.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.