Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 53 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,860,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $419.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.97. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

