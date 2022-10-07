Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 67 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 237.5% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Align Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

ALGN stock opened at $222.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $713.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.98 and its 200-day moving average is $290.27.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

