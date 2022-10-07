Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 82 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $267.21 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.69. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

