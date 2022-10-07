Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L opened at $52.15 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 76,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

