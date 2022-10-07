Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 27.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

