Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Textron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $62.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

