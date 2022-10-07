Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,502.50.

NVR Stock Up 0.4 %

NVR stock opened at $4,311.13 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,208.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,285.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $82.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

