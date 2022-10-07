Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $182.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.34 and a twelve month high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.90.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

