Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $100.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.