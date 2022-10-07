Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 2,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after buying an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in NetApp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 65.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in NetApp by 23.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetApp Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna lowered NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered NetApp to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

About NetApp



NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.



