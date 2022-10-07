Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.07 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,242,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,571 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.56 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

