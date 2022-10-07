Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -159.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

