Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

DXC Technology stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.