Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.23 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

