Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.67.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $353.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 89.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

