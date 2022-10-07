Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.32 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,564,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 532,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $39.79 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

