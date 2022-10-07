Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $207.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.49.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

