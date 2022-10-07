Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 462,347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $158,878,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 71.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after purchasing an additional 215,758 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 58.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,342,000 after purchasing an additional 165,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $328.87 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $308.74 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.47.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

