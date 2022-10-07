Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.43 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Evergy stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.88 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.51%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

