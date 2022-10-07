Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

MRO stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

