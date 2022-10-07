Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $354.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.06 and its 200-day moving average is $314.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $361.25.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.20.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,542 shares of company stock valued at $64,885,888. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

