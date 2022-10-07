Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.61 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $911,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 27,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,743.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total value of $442,978.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,966,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $395.35 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.63.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

